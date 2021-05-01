MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MGP opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

