MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 74,012,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,801,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

