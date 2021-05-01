MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 74,012,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,801,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.