Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

NYSE MAA opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

