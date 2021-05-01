MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Hits $16,488.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $134.99 million and approximately $16,488.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,727,525 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

