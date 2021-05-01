Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCURF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 152,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,143. Mind Cure Health has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

