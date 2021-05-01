MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 6.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 1,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 916,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

