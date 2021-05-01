Mizuho Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

