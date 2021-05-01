Mizuho Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TWTR stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 88,378,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

