MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.660-3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $6.19 on Friday, hitting $179.11. 313,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,978. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

