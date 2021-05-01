MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.660-3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.40 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.

MKSI stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 313,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,978. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

