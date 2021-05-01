MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ first-quarter 2021 results benefited from solid growth in the semiconductor market and recovery in advanced market revenues. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. Gradual reopening of universities and research labs is benefiting advanced-market segment revenues. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. Moreover, the latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.

Shares of MKSI traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

