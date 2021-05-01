Moelis & Company (MC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $59.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.