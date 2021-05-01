Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.570-3.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. 737,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,459. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

