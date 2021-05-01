Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

TAP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 2,895,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

