Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,656 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

