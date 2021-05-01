Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 204.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 149.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

