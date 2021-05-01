Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 209,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 157,589 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

