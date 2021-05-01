Monarch Capital Management Inc. Invests $571,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

