Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,126 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.