Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

