Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

