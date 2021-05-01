Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.000-11.301 EPS.

Moody’s stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.71. The stock had a trading volume of 874,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $236.32 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

