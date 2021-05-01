Morgan Stanley Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $60.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AFL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

AFL opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

