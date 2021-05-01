Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDD opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

