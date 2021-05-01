Morgan Stanley Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.