Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

