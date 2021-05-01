Morgan Stanley Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $53.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

