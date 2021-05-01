Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

EVVTY stock opened at $197.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $201.19.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.