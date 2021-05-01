Morgan Stanley Sells 2,710 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.