Morgan Stanley Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $101.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

