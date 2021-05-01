Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$6.42.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

