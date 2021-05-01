Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

