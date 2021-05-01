Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.