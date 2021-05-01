Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average of $655.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

