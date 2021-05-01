Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

