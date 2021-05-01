Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

