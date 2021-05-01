Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 41.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

