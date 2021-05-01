Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

