MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.24. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 17,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

