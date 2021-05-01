Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GRIL stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

