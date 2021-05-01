MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 483,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 132,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

