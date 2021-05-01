Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.33 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $224,218.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,778,789,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

