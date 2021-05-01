NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NNXPF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

