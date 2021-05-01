Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.