Nash Price Tops $1.72 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $50.20 million and $179,911.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nash has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00284750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.01078146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00718597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.32 or 1.00001940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

