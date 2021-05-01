Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.98). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NTRA stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 641,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. Natera has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

