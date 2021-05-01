Nathan McMahon Buys 375,002 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon bought 375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,250.09 ($12,321.49).

The company has a current ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 33.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

