National Bank Financial Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.00.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$119.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$74.84 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.99.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

