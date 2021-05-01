National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

