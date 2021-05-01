National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

