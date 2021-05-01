National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

